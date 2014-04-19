How low can you go? Scaled back Moto G style handset reportedly outed

Motorola's affordable Moto G handset has undoubtedly been the smartphone success story of the last year and now it looks like the soon-to-be-Lenovo-owned firm is aiming for a repeat performance.

Brazilian site Tecnoblog, claims it has nabbed a screenshot from a local carrier, revealing a lower-spec handset that may be the rumoured Moto E.

According to the photo, the unnamed handset will come with a 4.3-inch display of unspecified resolution, with a 1.2GHz dual-core processor, 1GB RAM and a 5-megapixel camera.

The mentioned specs continued to drop well below the Moto G, with 3G-only connectivity, 4GB of internal storage and a 1900mAh battery.

Super-slim

However, interestingly, the phone is listed as having an ultra-slim 6.2mm profile and of course the latest Android 4.4 software.

According to the Brazilian carrier, the new handset will come in marginally cheaper than the Moto G which, with those specs, would hardly be a surprise.

Has Moto found its niche as the king of the affordable market? Are these rumoured specs just too low end to represent a good option for moderately tech savvy users? Let us know your thoughts.

Via BGR