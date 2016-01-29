You can't get a Huawei Mate 8 in the US, but the Honor 5X is almost here

The critically acclaimed Huawei Mate 8 isn't launching in the US after all, but the Chinese phone maker's budget Android is almost here and we know how much it'll cost.

The mid-range Huawei 5X becomes available through the firm's official site and through retail channels on Sunday, January 31. That makes it the first Honor phone in the US.

It'll cost $199 off-contract through stores like Amazon and Newegg, so you won't need to sign up for a lengthy AT&T, Verizon or Sprint contract, and it's completely unlocked.

As a result, the Honor 5X is the same price as many of the best phones that require a contract, but you won't get hit in the backend with a costly phone bill every month.

Huawei Honor 5X specs

You now know when and where to get the Huawei Honor 5X, and how much it'll cost, but what are the specs behind this cheap phone?

It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 616, a 1.5GHz octa-core processor and mid-range favorite, and 2GB of RAM with 16GB of onboard storage and a micro SIM slot.

There's a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 1080p resolution on front, Huawei's fast fingerprint sensor on back and a 3,000 mAh battery on the inside.

The 13MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera keep up with its Android competition, and, for a budget phone, so does the software. It's Android 5.1.1, so not quite Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Huawei has done a good job of jazzing up its budget phone with an aluminum alloy casing that defies the plastic budget phone norm, and it checks in to the US in just days at a reasonable $199.