Google's latest Nexus phone, the so called Google Nexus 4, has been one of the worst-kept secrets in tech history. Constantly leaked photos, even having a device "lost" in a bar means that we know just about everything that Google and LG are going to announce.

Hurricane Sandy may have stopped Google from holding its product launch in New York, but you didn't think that that would actually stop them, or us from telling you what you really want to know?

So, how does Google's next Nexus stand up against its fiercest competition, the Samsung Galaxy S3 and the Apple iPhone 5?

Google is cutting it a bit close to get in before the annual Christmas rush, but have no fear, there will be time. Alongside the new Google Nexus 10 tablet, which has also been announced today, the Google Nexus 4 is set for release on November 13. It faces stiff competition from the Samsung Galaxy S3 and the iPhone 5, as both have been out for a while.

Google Nexus 4 vs Samsung Galaxy S3 vs iPhone 5: Price

The Nexus 4 may be released late, but you won't need long to save. Coming in at a bargain basement £239 (US$299) for the 8GB model, and £279(US$349) for the 16GB, Google is really pricing aggressively. The Samsung Galaxy S3 16GB equivalent is available for around £490 (AU$899, US$199 with contract), and the iPhone 16GB for £529 (AU$799, US$199 with two-year contract).

Google Nexus 4 vs Samsung Galaxy S3 vs iPhone 5: OS

Having a Google Nexus device means you will always get the latest "vanilla" Android before anyone else. Debuting on both the Google Nexus 4 and Nexus 10 devices is Android 4.2, still called Jelly Bean. This is the upgraded version of the Android 4.1 Jelly Bean currently making its way to the Samsung Galaxy S3. Although having initial teething problems, Apple released iOS6 on the iPhone 5.

Google Nexus 4 vs Samsung Galaxy S3 vs iPhone 5: Screen

Following the latest Google Nexus naming systems, the Nexus 4 is named after its 4-inch screen, which actually measures in at 4.7 inches. The Galaxy S3 is ever so slightly larger at 4.8 inches, whereas the iPhone is smaller at 4 inches. Apple's smaller display means that its Retina display has 326ppi, 20 more than Samsung's 306ppi, but only six more than the Nexus 4 that has 320ppi.

Google Nexus 4 vs Samsung Galaxy S3 vs iPhone 5: Storage

As briefly mentioned earlier, the Google Nexus 4 comes in both 8GB and 16GB varieties and doesn't allow for microSD expansion. This might prove to be a bit of a issue, especially since the Samsung Galaxy S3 and iPhone 5 both come in 16, 32 and 64GB variants, with the Galaxy device even offering support of up to 64GB via a microSD card.

Google Nexus 4 vs Samsung Galaxy S3 vs iPhone 5: Processor

Maybe chosen to squeeze out as much battery life as possible, the 1.2GHz dual core A6 offering from Apple means that the iPhone lacks the same processing grunt as its Android rivals.

These rivals both pack in the latest quad core offerings, with the Google Nexus 4 offering a Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro clocked 1.5GHz, and Samsung putting an Exynos 4412 1.4GHz into the Galaxy S3.

Google Nexus 4 vs Samsung Galaxy S3 vs iPhone 5: Battery

Speaking of battery life, Google and LG have chosen to place a 2100mAh battery in to keep the Nexus 4 running. This put it on par with the Galaxy S3's 2100mAh, but is significantly larger than the 1440mAh Apple battery. On top of this, both the Google Nexus 4 and the Samsung Galaxy S3 come with built in wireless charging, but require separate pads sold separately.

Google Nexus 4 vs Samsung Galaxy S3 vs iPhone 5: Camera

All three devices have an 8MP rear sensor, with the Samsung Galaxy S3 leading the front sensor race with an impressive 1.9MP. Not far behind is the Google Nexus 4 with 1.3MP which is still ahead of the iPhone's 1.2MP. We'd be remiss if we didn't point out that the 4.2 Jelly Bean offering brings a 360-degree Photo Sphere as well as other camera improvements.

Google Nexus 4 vs Samsung Galaxy S3 vs iPhone 5: Launch

Apple will always win in the launch stakes, with their annual product launches becoming relatively routine. Since the tragic passing of Steve Jobs, they have maybe lost a bit of sparkle, but Apple still know how to wow a crowd.

Samsung matched this in May this year with the S3 announcement, with a launch that truly showed that Android is now a major player in the mobile game. Never before had an Android launch garnered so much attention.

Today's Nexus 4 launch falls somewhat short of the traditional glamor associated with Google, although we'd love to have seen exactly what Google had up its sleeve had Hurricane Sandy not come along and popped some of Google's party balloons.

Google Nexus 4 Review

Give us a little bit of time for this, but rest assured we will be working tirelessly until we resemble the undead to get the most in depth review to your door. Until then, why not find out why the Samsung Galaxy S3 review and the iPhone 5 review both gained 4.5 stars?