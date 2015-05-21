Google debuts Skrillex-designed Nexus, Samsung 'live cases' 

Google has introduced smart cases for Nexus and Samsung smartphones, and the first three limited-edition "live cases" are designed by... Skrillex.

If you think the idea of an eccentric Grammy Award-winning music producer making Android phone cases is almost literally out of this world, you're absolutely right.

All three Skrillex live case designs, on sale via the Google Store, take on an abstract space theme. And, of course, there is weird an alien-infused case among the trio.

Space Shield, Circuit Bae and Lil Planet cost $40 each (about £62, AU$79) and come in four phone-fitting sizes for the Nexus 6, Nexus 5, Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S5.

What makes them smart cases?

It's not just the design that makes these Skrillex-backed back covers stand out. They also wirelessly beam content to your Android phone.

Snap on the live case during the day and it takes on a live wallpaper showing the Earth's stratosphere, and these moving images update over course of the day.

Google and Skrillex actually launched a custom-designed balloon satellite, named after the musician's dog, Nanou, to pull this off. It's certainly not your average animated background.

At nighttime, the case begins showing constellations visible from your current location or, if you're in an overpopulated city, what should be visible sans all of the light pollution.

Live case, live button

Live cases also add one more way to control your Android phone thanks to a the single button on the back.

At first, it leads to Skrillex's YouTube channel, but it can be customized to become a one-touch button that launches any app or function, such as the camera.

Google has hinted that its live case idea doesn't end with these three Skrillex designs. After all, the individually numbered cases will be gone from the Google Store eventually.

The company has the leading mobile operating system with Android and is taking on wireless carriers by launching Google Project Fi with insanely cheap plans in the US. So, why not premium cases?

Is a "live case" worth the added price compared to a so-called dead case? TechRadar will have a review of one of the cases as soon as it gets delivered.