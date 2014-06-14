Father's Day gift guide: ideas for tech he actually wants

Update: Check out Page 2 of our Father's Day 2014 gift guide for last-minute ideas. You'll thank us when dad doesn't completely disown you on Sunday.

Finding the right Father's Day gift isn't easy considering dads either have everything they want or swear they "don't need anything from anybody this year" - and that's an exact quote.

The truth is, there are plenty of gadgets that the old man doesn't know about, as he clutches onto that AOL email address and stock of VHS tapes.

He needs this tech, but he never knew it. Make his life easier this Father's Day with gadgets that bring him into the 21st century, fresh from the 1980s as if this were Back to the Future Part II.

An 'Automatic' gift decision for chauffeuring dads

Transform your dad's ride from Fred Flintstone's foot-pedaled car to George Jetson's flying car with the $99 Automatic Smart Driving Assistant.

Okay, the change won't be that drastic, but Automatic does bring the Internet of Things to the family car via a tiny gadget that fits right into the OBD-II data port.

It beams gas-saving driving feedback to iOS and Android smartphones and can diagnose and clear the check engine light in a jiffy. Dad can always pretend he knew how to fix the problem.

Crash alerts on iOS can notify the authorities and loved ones of your location, while Do Not Disturb on the newly launched Android app can silence your phone while you're driving.

Automatic's provides a safer, more informative drive, and he'll never forget where he left the car thanks to this trip logging device's parking reminder complete with a map.

Dropcam Pro to ensure you stay out of dad's stuff

Dad is older than you and has accrued a lot of so-called "valuable" belongings in his lifetime, and he doesn't want people messing with his prized possessions.

That's where Dropcam Pro comes into focus. This WiFi video monitoring camera doesn't need to be attached to a PC, as it streams its high-quality security footage through your home router.

Its free live streaming capabilities make it possible to tune into your safe-and-sound home from computers, tablets and smartphones, while motion detection send emails and push notifications.

With a subscription, Dropcam backs up this security footage to the cloud so you don't have to watch in real-time and it'll soon expand its product line with motion-sensing Dropcam Tabs.

Google is rumored to be interested Dropcam after having buying up Nest, which tells you a lot about its up-and-coming status in your emerging smart home, whether or not it's true.

Nest lets dad always keep tabs on the thermostat

If there's one rule that's ubiquitous among dads it's "Don't touch the thermostat." It's sometimes followed by a second Fight Club-esque rule of "Don't touch the thermostat."

Thankfully, the now Google-owned Nest Learning Thermostat is the perfect Father's Day gift to destress dad. It has auto-scheduling and can learn from your habits.

This second-generation device also has auto-away and and remote control functionality, so Nest can save your family money on the monthly energy bill while on the go. Dad's not going to argue with that.

The Nest Protect smoke alarm isn't back on sale following its unfortunate recall, so this is the one Google smart home product you can buy. At least until Google IO at the end of the month.

Philips Hue to 'turn down the lights'

"We don't work for the electric company" is a phrase dads echo around the world in various languages. But that old saying may eventually become archaic with smart home tech like Philips Hue.

The personal wireless lighting system has bulbs that shine in 16 million colors and wireless connectivity that lets dad turn them on and, more importantly, off to his heart's content.

Philips' app is just as advanced as its internet-connect lightbulbs. You can take your favorite photo on your iOS or Android device and sample any color so that your home is basked in the same shade.

The starter kit, which includes three bulbs and a wireless bridge, will cost more than the energy savings you reap when compared to the average lightbulb, but Father's Day only comes around once a year.

Less of dad with Withings WS-50 scale

Dads are always trying to lose weight, and one of the best ways to help him stick to a diet is by setting up the Withings WS-50 Smart Body Analyzer in the bathroom.

This WiFi scale scale replaces that old rusty junk sitting on your bathroom floor with a clean, polished and, most importantly, ultra-precise weight and body fat measurer.

The health-focused Withings has an iOS and Android app to go along with its updated scale, and it picks up your heart rate and keeps tabs on indoor air quality.

We're not sure how well that works in a bathroom on certain Taco-filled Tuesdays, but it's a nice touch every other day of the week.