Every major US carrier now has the Moto X Moto Maker

AT&T has lost its exclusive grip on the Moto X's Moto Maker. It was fun while it lasted though, right guys?

Motorola made the announcement that customers on Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile can now customize their handsets. That means more than 2,000 combos of body colors and accents are now here for the general population's taking.

Back in August, Motorola VP Punit Soni hinted Moto Maker was on its way to more carriers "in days," but those days were stretched out to over two months.

The handset is due to get Android 4.4 soon and is sitting on its $99.99 for 16GB promo price for the time being.

More blips!

These news nuggets are customized just for you. More blips right this way.