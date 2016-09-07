Even Apple thinks you'll scratch the jet black iPhone 7

The new jet black color for the iPhone 7 sure looks beautiful. Too bad it's prone to scratches.

Apple made a huge deal about the shiny new black color for the just-announced iPhone 7, touting its "remarkably precise, nine-step process of anodization and polishing" process.

However, Apple puts a footnote next to its bragging. Here's Apple's statement in its entirety, with our emphasis added:

"The high-gloss finish of the jet black iPhone 7 is achieved through a precision nine-step anodization and polishing process. Its surface is equally as hard as other anodized Apple products; however, its high shine may show fine micro-abrasions with use. If you are concerned about this, we suggest you use one of the many cases available to protect your iPhone."

Oh the irony. Apple created an iPhone so beautiful that you'll want to hide it behind an ugly case to protect it.

The other iPhone 7 models feature a matte finish that resists scratches better than the jet black model, though you'll likely cover them up with a case as well. The iPhone has always been a slippery phone and that hasn't changed with the iPhone 7.

But, hey, at least the iPhone 7 won't bend and cause your screen to stop working.