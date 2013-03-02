Trending
Can Rovio achieve the impossible and make a good movie spin-off game?

The Croods is out on Android and iOS on March 14

Rovio's continued efforts to transcend Angry Birds will continue on March 14 with the launch of The Croods for Android and iOS.

The Finnish developer has buddied-up with Dreamworks Animation to promote the 3D animated movie of the same name, which comes out a week later on March 22.

The Croods, starring Nicolas Cage (reason enough alone to go and see it), Ryan Reynolds and Emma Stone charts the adventures of a sheltered prehistoric family who're forced to explore the world when their cave haven is destroyed.

The game will task players with re-building a village, hunting and gathering and catching 'crazy creatures' in order to level-up characters.

Begging for it

Petri Järvilehto, EVP of Games at Rovio Entertainment, said: "DreamWorks Animation's The Croods is filled with wonderful characters and creatures in an incredibly detailed, inventive world — it was just begging for its very own mobile game!"

This all sounds great doesn't it? But can Rovio achieve the seemingly impossible and release a movie tie-in game that's actually worth playing?

We'll find out on March 14. Meanwhile, check out the trailer below.

Via The Next Web

