Can Rovio achieve the impossible and make a good movie spin-off game?

Rovio's continued efforts to transcend Angry Birds will continue on March 14 with the launch of The Croods for Android and iOS.

The Finnish developer has buddied-up with Dreamworks Animation to promote the 3D animated movie of the same name, which comes out a week later on March 22.

The Croods, starring Nicolas Cage (reason enough alone to go and see it), Ryan Reynolds and Emma Stone charts the adventures of a sheltered prehistoric family who're forced to explore the world when their cave haven is destroyed.

The game will task players with re-building a village, hunting and gathering and catching 'crazy creatures' in order to level-up characters.

Begging for it

Petri Järvilehto, EVP of Games at Rovio Entertainment, said: "DreamWorks Animation's The Croods is filled with wonderful characters and creatures in an incredibly detailed, inventive world — it was just begging for its very own mobile game!"

This all sounds great doesn't it? But can Rovio achieve the seemingly impossible and release a movie tie-in game that's actually worth playing?

We'll find out on March 14. Meanwhile, check out the trailer below.

Via The Next Web