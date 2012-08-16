Black Samsung Galaxy S3 all but confirmed in UK

It looks like we will see a black version of the Samsung Galaxy S3, as it is made available for pre-order via an online retailer.

Expansys have slapped a £499.99 price tag on the black, 16GB Galaxy S3's head, putting it in line with the pebble blue and marble white versions – although there's currently no word on when it will arrive, apart from "soon".

A spokesperson from the website told TechRadar: "From what our contacts have told us, we're pretty sure the black Samsung Galaxy S3 is going to be released and we've made it available to pre-order on our site."

64GB on the way

According to the website, the 64GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S3 will also be making its way to the UK, although it was unable to say when or for how much, but it has been confident enough to put up pre-registration pages for both the blue and white versions.

If you have a hankering for the 32GB model of the quad-core Galaxy S3 then you'll need to commit yourself to Vodafone, as the mobile network still holds the exclusivity rights to that form of the handset.

And it looks like Vodafone will keep hold of that for a while, with Expansys saying there are "no plans in sight to end the agreement."

We've contacted Samsung to see if they can officially confirm the black S3's existence now it's available to pre-order, and we'll update this article once we hear back.