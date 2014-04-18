AT&T bulks up no-contract GoPhone data plans, but not prices

By this time next week, AT&T GoPhone customers will be basking in the warm glow of additional data for no annual contract plans, all without paying a penny more than they currently do.

AT&T recently announced upcoming changes to the carrier's no contract and pre-paid service, which will soon offer a better value to smartphone customers by increasing the amount of data they can use each month at no additional cost.

Beginning Friday, April 25, the base AT&T GoPhone plan will bump from 250MB to 500MB for the same $40 per month with 500 voice minutes and unlimited texting, including messages from the US to Mexico, Canada and more than 100 other select countries.

And that's not all: Jumping up to the $60 per month plan adds unlimited talk, free Wi-Fi hotspot capability and a data increase from 2GB to 2.5GB, with both plans taking advantage of AT&T's "nation's most reliable" 4G LTE network.

Value plans

Existing customers already on the $40 or $60 per month AT&T GoPhone plans will automatically receive the additional storage starting April 25, and new customers will have a third option as well.

Available exclusively at Walmart retail stores nationwide, AT&T is introducing a new GoPhone plan featuring 1GB of data with unlimited talk and text for only $45 per month, offering a lot more value than the base plan for a few dollars more.

The carrier isn't forgetting about its traditional basic and messaging GoPhone customers either, with a new $45 per month option that delivers unlimited data, talk and text, complete with the aforementioned international option.

"We're giving customers more for less, and making it even easier for them to enjoy their smartphones the way they want - all on a superior, reliable network," said Mark Collins, AT&T Mobility senior vice president of data and voice products.