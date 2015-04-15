App-cident and emergency: Candy Crush Saga puts a man in hospital

You'd hate to be this 29-year-old unnamed man from Virginia who has managed to receive an injury from playing Candy Crush too much.

A study published on the JAMA website has revealed how a man started to suffer from chronic pain in his left thumb after playing Candy Crush Saga everyday for 6 to 8 weeks.

It turned out the unnamed man had ruptured a tendon and needed surgery on the injury - there's no surprise he didn't want his name included in the report.

Accident and emergensweet

Turns out the man wasn't even addicted to the game, the medical journal revealed he was just playing the game to pass time between jobs and hadn't even noticed the pain whilst playing.

Dr Andrew Doan, a co-author of the study, said "We need to be aware that certain video games can act like digital painkillers. We have to be very cognizant that that can be abused."