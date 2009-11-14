Apple tops global phone profits with iPhone

If we ever had any doubt about the meteoric rise of Apple's mobile phone division, it should be blown away by the news that the company has passed Nokia to become the world's most profitable phone maker.

Market researcher Strategy Analytics says the last quarter saw the iPhone pull in $1.6 billion (£962 million) in profit, while Nokia's entire portfolio yielded just $1.1 billion (£661).

Gaming threat

Better still for Apple, it has the competition on another front on the run, after Nintendo president Satoru Iwata warned his staff of the iPhone's gaming threat.

"If we can't make clear why customers pay a lot of money to play games on Nintendo hardware and Nintendo software and differentiate ourselves from games on the mobile phone or iPhone, then our future is dark," Iwata said.

Bright future

With iPhone games only increasing in number and sales volume, it's hard to disagree with the assessment that a device that does so much more than a DS or PSP ever could has a contrastingly bright future ahead of it.