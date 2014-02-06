Trending
Apple's own graphics a no-go as future iPhones will be powered by Imagination

No sign of Apple's custom GPU yet

But could this be the final time the two sign the papers?

It looks like Apple won't opting for its own GPUs any time soon, as it's just inked a deal to keep Imagination powering graphics in future iPhones and iPads.

Apple and Imagination have extended their partnership under a multi-year deal that will keep the two working closely together on future devices.

There have been persisting rumours that Apple has been working on its own in-house graphics, and it's certainly plausible that Cupertino could eventually find its own solution.

But for the iPhone 6 and iPad Air 2, we know for sure that Apple will still be buying off the shelf.

