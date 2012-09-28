Apple admits Maps failure, suggests users try competitor apps

Tim Cook has sent an open letter admitting the failure of iOS Maps, and even offers better alternatives from rivals.

The letter, posted on the Apple website, is apologetic about the new system despite the fact it has logged 500,000,000 mapping search queries already.

Apple has promised to improve the data through these cloud-sourced searches, stating: "the more our customers use our Maps the better it will get and we greatly appreciate all of the feedback we have received from you."

More cuttingly for the Apple fans of the world is Cook's suggestion that iOS users should look at alternatives while iOS Maps is being fixed:

"While we're improving Maps, you can try alternatives by downloading map apps from the App Store like Bing, MapQuest and Waze, or use Google or Nokia maps by going to their websites and creating an icon on your home screen to their web app."

Losing its direction

It's a huge OH DEAR for Apple, with the statement essentially boiling down to 'We shouldn't have dropped Google Maps so early but we did it for you. We're always thinking of you'.

The consumer outcry over the substandard mapping app harks back to AntennaGate on the iPhone 4, where Apple was forced to tell people they were 'holding the phone wrong' and gave out free bumpers to mitigate the problem.

There will predictably be an outcry from consumers over the admission, with many likely to demand a refund or, in the more publicity-seeking cases, file a lawsuit against the Cupertino brand for 'loss of direction'.