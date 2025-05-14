F1 and the Grand Prix invade Apple Maps – but where's Brad Pitt?

In a racy bit of cross-pollination, Apple is unveiling a set of Apple Maps updates designed, in part, to coincide with the release of its Brad Pitt feature film F1.

Starting this week, Apple Maps users can view F1 and Grand Prix-related features in the Monaco maps.

More than a decade after a memorably rough start, Apple Maps is now a rich and reliable navigation system that’s seen numerous updates. Apple recently added AR-guided walking directions and detailed city experiences that add skins to landmarks like Radio City Music Hall in New York and the London Tower Bridge, along with numerous city details.

Apple will use many of these updates to enhance its Monaco maps for the upcoming Grand Prix race, which runs from May 23 to May 25.

Among the F1- and Grand Prix-related enhancements are visual updates that leverage Apple Maps Detailed City Experience. These add a temporary racetrack, for instance, as well as viewing stands, car garages, and even some Formula 1 race cars (they’re small and not particularly detailed).

Apple is also adding 3D updates to Monaco landmarks, including the Casino de Monte-Carlo, Fairmont Monte Carlo, Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, and the F1 Paddock Club.

Some elements of the Monaco update will remain after the race, but the track, which includes markers for each of the race’s 19 turns, will disappear when the Grand Prix ends. During the run of the race, Apple Maps will include real-time updates on detours and road closures relating to the race, as well as all footbridges built for spectators.

Mapping the big movie

(Image credit: Apple)

There will also be some F1 iconography relating to the Brad Pitt film, which is about a former driver returning to the races. F1 opens internationally on June 25 and in North America on June 27. As you might’ve guessed, it’s an Apple Original Film and will eventually stream on Apple TV Plus. Apple Maps users will also find a new, special guide to some of the racetracks featured in the upcoming film.

This isn’t the first time Apple updated its Apple Maps experience for a special event; it's even worked with Formula 1 before. For last year’s Formula 1 race in Las Vegas, Apple added the track and viewing stands to Apple Maps and then removed all the non-permanent structures after the race.

For all that Apple is adding to Apple Maps for the Grand Prix and F1, we noticed that there’s no tiny Brad Pitt, unless he’s been squirreled away inside the Monaco map, and you’re supposed to search for him like a race-movie-themed game of “Where’s Waldo?”