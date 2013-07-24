2GB of RAM? Pah! Samsung outs 3GB memory unit, may debut in Note 3

The forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 3 could be thundering along at an almighty pace thanks to a new 3GB memory unit announced by the Korean company today.

The company's new low-power LPDDR3 chip has now entered mass production with Samsung promising to slide it into devices during the second half of 2013.

With the Note 3 heavily tipped for a pre-IFA arrival on Sept. 4, it wouldn't be too much of a stretch to suggest that famed phablet may be the first to benefit from the improvement in memory tech.

Samsung has promised PC-like performance and a "generational shift" from the current 2GB packages, which resides within handsets like the Galaxy Note 2 and Galaxy S4 smartphone.

Better, thinner, faster

Among the benefits, Samsung promises smoother full HD video streaming, faster multitasking and support for faster 4G LTE-Advanced data.

The thinner chipset, built on 20-nanometer architecture, will also free up more space for larger batteries in slimmer phones, the company said, adding credence to reports suggesting the Note 3 will be more slender.

"Three gigabyte mobile DRAM will be adopted in the most up-to-date, high-end smartphones starting in the second half of this year − an initial adoption that will expand to most high-end smartphones worldwide next year," said Young-Hyun Jun, executive vice president, memory sales & marketing, Samsung.

As well the likelihood it'll appear in the Galaxy Note 3, that statement seems to confirm the Samsung Galaxy S5 will also boast 3GB of RAM.

Via Engadget