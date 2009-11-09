14 million Nokia chargers found to be defective

Nokia has surprisingly announced a 'charger exchange program' after it appears that a significant number are defective and could pose a health risk.

The chargers, which could number as many as 14 million, are from a Chinese manufacturing plant.

"The plastic covers of the affected chargers could come loose and separate, exposing the charger's internal components and potentially posing an electrical shock hazard if certain internal components are touched while the charger is plugged into a live socket," said Nokia.

UK dismissed

Nokia has moved to dismiss this problem for the UK, stating that the type of port in question is not the same as used for the British versions of its phones.

However, if you are worried about a phone you may have bought abroad / found then you can visit chargerexchange.nokia.com where Nokia will get you a nice and safe one sent out.

"We are undertaking this exchange programme as a proactive, precautionary measure. We are not aware of any incidents or injuries relating to these three (models of) chargers," Nokia spokesman Doug Dawson told Reuters.