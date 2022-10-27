Overclockers UK will let you stamp your designs on your next gaming chair

Audio player loading…

Overclockers UK has announced that it will be offering its consumers detailed customisation options for selected gaming chairs. You can now slap your favorite video game character, meme, or even your own artwork on the backrest or headrest of your next gaming chair… If you can afford it right now, that is.

The printing techniques the company is said to use will fuse your chosen images directly onto your chair's backrest and or headrest on chairs from its EPIC, ICON, and HERO range. According to Overclockers UK, this process means that any attempt to remove the design will only damage the chair and keep the design intact, so you better be certain about your choice because it’s not coming off.

Analysis: Art or no art?

Gaming chairs can be quite expensive at the best of times, and I can only really justify buying one if there’s a sale or a deal going on. The best gaming chairs often have me clutching my wallet with shaky hands. So, slapping on an extra cost for customisation of this kind is not ideal if you’re just looking for a chair, particularly now when money is quite tight. As painful as it is to say this, it may not be worth the splurge to have your favourite anime hero on your headrest.

However, if you’re going to drop some serious dough on a chair, you might as well spend a little more to deck it out. To invest in a chair and not have your favourite Pokemon lounging around with you while you game may be a missed opportunity. Plus, the personalisation will be handy for streamers looking to show off their brand, or for e-sports players looking for team branding across their chairs.