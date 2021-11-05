Our favorite Black Friday TV deal is LG's G1 OLED TV down to a record-low price today

Black Friday TV deals are arriving earlier than ever this year, and we've just spotted our favorite bargain on a stunning OLED display at Amazon. LG's 55-inch G1 OLED TV is on sale for $1,696.99 (was $1,999.99). That's a massive $303 discount and the lowest price we've seen.



The LG G1 OLED series is recognized as one of the best TVs of 2021, and today's Black Friday discount brings the premium TV down to a record-low price, making it one of our favorite Black Friday TV deals. Offers like this are typically reserved for the official Black Friday 2021 sale, so we recommend snapping up this bargain now before it's too late.

Black Friday OLED TV deal

Image LG OLED G1 Series 55-inch OLED: $1,999.99 $1,696.99 at Amazon

Save $303 - Black Friday TV deals are live at Amazon, and we've spotted LG's gorgeous OLED G1 series on sale for a record-low price of $1,696.99. The G1 from LG is an outstanding OLED TV that offers excellent contrast, better brightness than we've seen before, and an impressively thin design. It's no surprise that it's on TechRadar's list of best TVs of 2021. View Deal

Named one of the best TVs of 2021, the LG G1 features OLED Evo technology which delivers over a billion brilliant colors and deep contrasts for a cinema-like picture experience. The OLED display also features a super sleek design that mounts flush to the wall and transforms into a beautiful piece of art when you aren't watching TV. You're also getting a Dolby Atmos sound system, smart capabilities, hands-free control, and the powerful a9 Gen 4 AI processor.



See more of the best Black Friday TV deals with record-low prices from LG, Vizio

More Black Friday TV deals

Image LG OLED A1 Series OLED TV (48-inch): $1,199.99 $896.99 at Amazon

Save $303 - OLEDs never quite reach the ranges of 'budget' but you can snag this 48-inch OLED TV right now from Best Buy. LG's A1 OLEDs are a bit more barebones than its B1 or C1 ranges in terms of features, but the picture quality is still amazing and you'll struggle to find a better TV at this price even during Black Friday. View Deal

Image Vizio 55-inch OLED TV: $1,299.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - You can grab this best-selling OLED TV from Vizio on sale for just $999.99 at Best Buy's Black Friday sale. That's the best deal we've seen and an incredible price for a premium OLED TV. The 55-inch set features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel. View Deal

Image LG C1 OLED (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,796 at Amazon

Save $703 -Another premium OLED display from LG, Amazon has the C1 series on for a record-low price of $1,796. The 65-inch set is one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the stunning OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio. This is an incredible price for a 65-inch OLED display and one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far. View Deal

Image Sony Bravia XR OLED TV (77-inch): $3,499.99 $2,999.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - Sony's OLED TVs are some of the best out there offering exquisite picture quality, robust sound, and a solid OS to boot. If you want an OLED that will dominate your home cinema you can't do much better than this 77-inch screen, and at $500 off you're sure to be snatching up a bargain with this Black Friday deal. View Deal

