Oppo F21s Pro with 30x microscopic lens and orbit light feature coming to India

Oppo is launching a new phone in the Oppo F series on September 15, the Oppo F21s Pro. The teasers for the phone are currently up on the Oppo India website and Amazon, revealing many details about the phone.

Oppo F21s Pro will bring an exciting microscopic camera to the segment; it is supposed to be similar to the microscopic camera we found in Oppo Find X3 Pro. Oppo calls it microlens for this phone, “segment first microlens camera”.

No other phone in the current segment has such a macro camera; Oppo is teasing 30X magnification with this camera.

Oppo F21s Pro will also feature an orbit light feature, a ring around the camera lens on the back of the phone, and a flash that acts as a notification LED.

It alerts you on calls, messages and other notifications. It won’t be as sophisticated as Nothing Phone (1)’s glyph interface, but it will surely be a welcome addition.

The phone will be coming in two different colours, Dawnlight Gold and Starlight Black. It reminds us of the colours of Oppo Reno8 5G, which is good.

Oppo F21s Pro is rumoured to come with a 64MP primary camera, and there will be no ultra wide camera on the phone, as the Microlens camera takes its place. But there will be a 2MP depth sensor to complete the triple camera setup.

We’re not sure about the rest of the features of the phone. For the time being, let’s wait for more details.

It is also rumoured that the non-Pro version of this phone will also tag along with this phone, the Oppo F21s. A report from Pricebaba revealed that the posters for both the phones and the vanilla Oppo F21s would feature a different design than this phone.

Trying hard to stand out?

Smartphones seem to have become stale, and every phone nowadays looks more similar to each other than stand differentiated. Oppo is trying out two new things with this phone: Microlens and Orbit light. Sure, both of these features might not be as important in daily use, but it makes the device stand out among the rest of the pack. In terms of design, on the other hand, Oppo seems to have toned it down a little, and the phone looks almost the same as Oppo F21 Pro, its predecessor.