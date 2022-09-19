OnePlus Nord Watch India launch confirmed - All details here

Audio player loading…

OnePlus, which currently sells two wearables, OnePlus Watch and OnePlus Band in India, is set to add one more to its kitty. But under its budget Nord series. The company today shared a teaser image and confirmed the launch of upcoming OnePlus Nord smartwatch in India. But it did not specify the launch date or any other detail. But the market expectation that the smartwatch will be launched in the first week of October.

"The OnePlus Nord Watch will bolster OnePlus Nord's hold within the wearables segment and aims to make the signature technology accessible to a wider set of audience," the company said in a statement. OnePlus had earlier entered the entry-level hearable segment with the launch of Nord Buds, Nord Buds CE and Nord wired earphones.

The Nord series is a kind of sub-segment within the brand, and focuses on budget offerings of premium flagship OnePlus devices. OnePlus has found success with OnePlus Nord phone series. So there is every reason for it to feel confident about the upcoming Nord smartwatch.

OnePlus Nord smartwatch - Here's what we know

The OnePlus Nord smartwatch will understandably be a kind of country cousin to the OnePlus smartwatch the company launched in 2021, which is being retailed in the Rs 12,000-Rs 14,000 bracket, depending on the offers. It competes against the likes of as the Amazfit GTS 2 and Xiaomi Mi Watch.

Nothing official has emerged on the price and specs of the new Nord smartwatch, but the word out is that it'll be priced under Rs 10,000. Some reports have even speculated that it may hit the market in the price band of Rs 5,000-Rs 8.000.

Going by the contours of the teased image, the Nord smartwatch may be rectangular in shape, as opposed to the round dial of the OnePlus smartwatch. But there is a school of thought that there may be a round variant of Nord smartwatch.

Again, it's claimed in reports that the rectangular dial will have screen resolutions of 240×280 or 368×448. OnePlus Nord Watch is also expected to come with features like colour touchscreen display, heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, step count, health features, activity tracking, smartphone notifications, music control and more. These, of course, are a de rigueur in modern-day smartwatches.

For the record, the existing OnePlus watch comes with 1.39 inch 2.5D curved AMOLED display, 402mAh battery, 1GB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage, gyroscope sensor, geomagnetic sensor, optical heart rate and blood oxygen sensor, among others. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and has inbuilt GPS as well. It has over 110 workout modes and comes with a speaker and microphone.