OnePlus 10 is apparently coming, and could be even better than the OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 shouldn’t exist, not least because OnePlus claimed it didn’t, but it now looks like it might well do anyway, as a leaker has shared many of the supposed specs.

According to @OnLeaks (a leaker with a good track record), speaking to Digit, the OnePlus 10 might not just 'exist' – it might even have the OnePlus 10 Pro beat in a couple of ways.

Specifically, it might have 150W charging (up from 80W in the OnePlus 10 Pro – or 65W for US buyers), and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset, up from the vanilla Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the OnePlus 10 Pro.

That second spec looks far from certain at this point, as apparently OnePlus is currently deciding between that and the MediaTek Dimensity 9000, but even that latter chipset slightly outperforms the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in most benchmarks.

It’s very strange to think that the vanilla OnePlus 10 might be more powerful and faster at charging than the OnePlus 10 Pro, but then it’s also strange that this phone is launching so long after the Pro model – if it really does exist.

For now, we’d take the leak with a pinch of salt, but the rest of the rumored specs are at least more in line with what we’d expect, including a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage, a 4,800mAh battery, and Android 12, with the company’s OxygenOS 12 overlaid on top of it.

The OnePlus 10 reportedly also has a triple-lens camera, with a 50MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide one, and a 2MP macro snapper, while on the front there’s apparently a 32MP camera. So those specs are all either in line with or slightly worse sounding than what you’ll find on the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Another downgrade here could be the removal of the alert slider, and the leak says that we’ll see this phone in the second half of the year. So it could land more around the time when the company would typically have released ‘T’ models in the past.

The OnePlus Ace (Image credit: OnePlus)

Analysis: a reworked OnePlus Ace

OnePlus recently unveiled the OnePlus Ace in China, and going by these specs it sounds like the OnePlus 10 could be quite similar to that phone in a number of ways (and also to the OnePlus 10R, which is rumored to be the OnePlus Ace for an Indian audience).

The OnePlus Ace then has the same screen specs and can also come with the same storage and RAM amounts. It even has 150W charging, and its main and macro cameras have the same number of megapixels (though its ultrawide one is only 8MP).

The OnePlus 10 should be the better phone overall though if this leak is right, as the OnePlus Ace has a lesser Dimensity 8100 Max chipset, a 16MP selfie camera, and a smaller 4,500mAh battery.