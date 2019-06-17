Onecom secures 'biggest ever' partner deal with Vodafone

Business communications provider Onecom has secured its biggest ever partner deal with Vodafone, claiming it could generate £600 million in revenues over the next five years.

Onecom, which has more than 100,000 customers and secured £30 million in funding from HSBC earlier this year, says the new deal means it is will positioned to take advantage of Vodafone’s growth ambitions for the SMB market.

“This unprecedented partnership deal is further evidence of Onecom’s robust performance and ambition for growth,” said Ben Down, Onecom CEO.

“This success is built on partnerships with some of the world’s leading brands; and the commitment to providing communications solutions that have a huge impact on how our customers do business at a local, regional and national level.

“In renewing this partnership, Vodafone has recognised Onecom’s significant contribution to growing mobile revenues and driving further growth in fixed line and IoT as well as our award-winning customer service. We are now well placed to deliver on our mission of offering UK SMEs best-in-class converged mobile, data and IT solutions that are tailored to their needs.”

The expanded partnership includes provisions for mobile, fixed line, broadband and IT service, with Vodafone set to launch its 5G network on July 3. Onecom believes there is significant demand for 5G with its research finding that two thirds of SMBs are interested in upgrading within six months.

The expanded partnership also includes a commitment to treble growth in fixed line services and to become the SMB market leader in unified communications.

Onecom was recently named as Best Unified Communications Dealer at the 2019 Mobile Industry Awards (MIA).