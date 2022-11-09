One of the best gaming chairs is up to $250 off in early Black Friday sale

Secretlab is currently hosting its early Black Friday sale, which can save you up to $180 off some of the company's best gaming chairs ahead of the Black Friday gaming chair deals themselves.

It isn't just legacy models available in the early Black Friday sales either. We're seeing some of the lowest prices on the brand's coveted seat variants, with the most substantial discounts including the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Classic for just $449 (Save $140) (opens in new tab) and the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Frost Blue SoftWeave version for only $469 (Save $140) (opens in new tab).

The largest saving available currently is reserved for the previous generation, as the Secretlab Titan 2020 NAPA genuine leather is retailing for $749 (was $999) (opens in new tab) for a saving of $250. While pricey, this is one of the more competitive rates given the materials used here. Yes, we're talking real-deal cowhide.

With that said, we had a lot of good things to say about the latest in the line-up in our Secretlab Titan review. The near-perfect 4.5-star write-up praised the construction and overall sturdiness.

What's more, the Titan line is available in far more materials, colorways, and branded options, so if our picks don't satisfy then you can check out the full list of savings available and choose the variant that's right for you.

Early Black Friday Secretlab deals

(opens in new tab) Secretlab Omega 2020 Cloud9 | $569 $389 at Secretlab (opens in new tab)

Save $180 - If you're after one of the biggest discounts available and don't mind an older model, this is the most affordable from the Omega classics line. We rarely see Secretlab gaming chairs under $400, so this offer is well worth considering this side of the winter sales events.



(opens in new tab) Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Classic | $589 $449 at Secretlab

(opens in new tab)Save $140 - This is one of the deepest discounts we've seen one the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 model in its classic variant. It is our number-one pick for the best gaming chair on the market at a price point rarely seen this year, too.



(opens in new tab) Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Frost Blue | $609 $469 at Secretlab (opens in new tab)

Save $140 - At the time of writing, this is the cheapest SoftWeave variant of Secretlab Titan Evo 2022. This frost blue color offers a different feel and style to the more traditional leatherette model, with increased breathability.



(opens in new tab) Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Soda Purple | $609 $569 at Secretlab (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - While this isn't as big a discount as with other variants of this char, this deal marks the first time that the recently released Soda Purple SoftWeave model received a price cut. It has never been available under $600 before, making this offer worth considering.



(opens in new tab) Secretlab Titan 2020 NAPA Leather | $999 $749 at Secretlab (opens in new tab)

Save $250 - The largest discount is reserved for the Secretlab Titan 2020 NAPA model. While more expensive than other options, this variant gets you genuine leather as opposed to the usual Neo Hybrid synesthetic variety.



