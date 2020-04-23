Nvidia Shield TV is dropping the ball on 4K HDR streams – but this update should fix it

If you use a Nvidia Shield TV to access Amazon Prime Video, you may have been having trouble accessing 4K UHD playback for those Amazon Prime shows and films. If that’s the case, you’ll be glad to hear that a new update for Nvidia Shield TV devices is set to fix the issue.

While it's unclear how widespread the problem is, it’s serious enough that Amazon is rolling out a new update in the coming days to get your Amazon Prime Video streams back up to 4K.

In a post to Nvidia’s official website forum, a staff member wrote that "Amazon has started rolling out the new app to Shield devices, the first step to getting UHD back," adding that it could take up to “five days” to reach all users – or April 26, given when the comment was posted. However, it seems that “the full rollout of the new app” is another few days away, meaning the changes may not fully kick into gear until the start of May.

According to forum users, the issue seems to have affected both the Nvidia Shield TV (2019) and beefed-up Nvidia Shield TV Pro.

Shield me from HD

There are plenty of 4K shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video – and if you’re watching on an HD screen, you won’t have been affected. But those with a 4K TV or monitor will have seen 4K content streaming in regular old HD (1920 x 1080) resolution, with a drop from HDR (high dynamic range) to SDR (standard dynamic range) too.

The drop in resolution is especially timely, given the widespread resolution restrictions adopted by Netflix, YouTube, Amazon, and Disney Plus across Europe – to help internet providers cope with increased bandwidth demand during lockdown.

This seems unrelated, and appears to only have affected Nvidia Shield TV users, so is likely just a bug that needed ironing out.

Via Pocket-Lint