Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 leaked photos show it’s a giant among GPUs

Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3090 has just popped up online, with alleged photos of the graphics card being posted on Twitter.

The images presented by @GarnetSunset – a cloud security researcher – don’t look particularly fake to us, and indeed match with previous photos we’ve seen spilled of Nvidia’s new design for its next-gen Ampere graphics cards.

Even so, we should still sprinkle condiments around liberally with this one, as the source isn’t one we’re familiar with, and we should be particularly cautious about the price aired in the tweet.

Note that @GarnetSunset mentions an asking price of $2,000 in the initial tweet, but subsequently corrects that to $1,400 (a price we have seen floated before via the rumor mill). He also clarifies that this is the RTX 3090 (again, we can take that with a good deal of caution too – Nvidia may come up with a different naming scheme for its next-gen GPUs, although we are seeing the 3090 label pop up with more regularity now as we near the Ampere launch).

Supersized GPU

What’s clear enough is that this looks to be a giant of a GPU, as you can see in the images in which it is sat next to a current-gen RTX 2080, and absolutely dwarfs it.

If this is indeed Nvidia’s incoming top-end graphics card, the RTX 3090 will be a three slot GPU, no less, as you can see from the mounting bracket. And by the looks of it, the GPU could present size problems for smaller cases, or indeed concerns about supporting the thing when putting it into the PCIe slot (perhaps requiring the use of some kind of support to prevent the card sagging).

As mentioned, the design looks the same as some of the previous leaked images we’ve seen, which include the purported RTX 3080 and its giant heatsink. That massive heatsink is accompanied by a pair of fans, as you can see: one on the front, and one on the back.

The rumors about hefty power usage – with a 350W TDP having been previously speculated, and potentially the use of a new power connector – also seem more believable now, looking at the sheer size of this graphics card.

The Twitter leaker also shared alleged prices for the rest of the Ampere GPU range, with another tweet claiming that the RTX 3080 will retail at $800, with the RTX 3070 being pitched at $600, and the RTX 3060 coming in at $400.

If true, those prices are all notched up (by $100, and $50 in the latter case) compared to the RTX 2000 series at release, but treat this nugget of info with even more caution (and remember that supposedly the initial Ampere launch won’t include the RTX 3070 or 3060, anyway, going by the rumor mill).

These are the best graphics cards

Via Tom’s Hardware