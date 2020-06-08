Could this be our best look at the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 yet?

Nvidia is still keeping schtum on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, but we might have just got our first look at the graphic card’s design.

A user on Chiphell (thanks, Videocardz) has posted leaked images which allegedly show a prototype of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080. The card features a striking new fan design, and is markedly different from the Founder’s Edition dual-fan design that Nvidia has previously produced.

Based on these photos, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 could instead opt for a push/pull fan design, with a large heatsink in the middle. And while the card may look blue at a glance, it’s actually just the wrap of the silver metallic shroud around the card.

(Image credit: Chiphell)

If the leaked images are real, then, the RTX 3080 will have to include a V-shaped PCB design.

Announcement imminent?

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 is likely to be powered by the company’s recently-announced Ampere architecture, along with 3rd-generation Tensor Cores. While we’re still waiting for Nvidia to officially announce something, the images could point to a release being closer than expected.