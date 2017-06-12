Now you can buy Google Daydream View in India for Rs 6,499

Google just brought the much awaited Daydream View— its virtual reality (VR) headset to India at Rs 6,499. The headset was announced in 2016 at Google yearly I/O developer conference and went on sale in US, UK, Canada and Australia back in November 2016.

Daydream is aimed at bringing virtual reality to mobile devices, but it’s nothing like the Google Cardboard VR. The Google Cardboard was aimed to bring affordable and versatile virtual reality experience to everyone. Daydream on the other hand is more high-end, which has its sight set on serving you with higher-quality experiences to Android Nougat, and Android O users.

The Daydream View is now available on Flipkart at Rs 6,499 with a year warranty. It is made up of breathable, non-itchy fabric that is lightweight compared to the plastic headsets. Google bundles a motion -controlled controller along with the headset, which allows the users to interact with VR simulations giving a more surreal virtual experience to the users.

For those who don’t know, the Daydream View headset is supported by limited number of smartphones. Google has partnered with eight manufacturers who will be adding Daydream support to their smartphones including LG, HTC, Samsung, Huawei, ZTE, Asus, Xiaomi and Alcatel. As of now, only Google Pixel phones, Moto Z, Huawei Mate 9 Pro and ZTE Axon 7 come with Daydream View support. Samsung has also promised that the Galaxy S8 will have support for the Google’s virtual reality headset.

Moreover, Google has partnered with Qualcomm, HTC and Lenovo to develop VR headsets that are free of phones, PCs and wires.

Google at the I/) 2017 said more than 150 Daydream View apps have been built so far. Google has made its own apps like YouTube, Play Store and more into the Daydream platform, along with a number of games including the famous ones like NFS No Limits VR, Fantastic Beasts VR and more. We can expect more VR compatible apps debuting on the Daydream View in coming time.

As a launch offer, Flipkart is offers a slew of tempting offers on the headset. PhonePe users who buy Daydream via UPI will get a flat Rs 300 off on payment. Moreover, the first 30 customers will receive a Google Chromecast free, and first 50 buyers will get a Google Play Store Credit voucher worth Rs 500.