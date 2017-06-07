Nintendo at E3 2017: six things we want to see

It's been a bumper year for Nintendo. While its major competitors bickered over performance upgrades with the PS4 Pro and Xbox Scorpio, the Japanese gaming juggernaut sailed into uncharted waters and proved there was life on other shores.

The future looks bright for their hybrid home-portable console, the Switch, which sold 2.74m units in its opening month and is looking to match the Wii's runaway global success. Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima has also announced over 100 new titles in development for the platform's already-blossoming library.

All signs so far suggest there won't be any major surprises at the Los Angeles-based exhibition, as Nintendo will be sticking with recent tradition by declining to host a major press conference. However, with E3 opening its doors to the public for the first time, we can no doubt expect a few choice revelations for the giddy consumers wandering through.

These are the six announcements we'd love to see from Nintendo at this year's E3.