We've found 3 Ninja air fryer alternatives – and they're all on sale

If you've been looking for a Ninja air fryer, or any air fryer for that matter, then you're probably finding the search rather tricky to keep up with, since these countertop appliances are proving more popular than ever.

With this year's Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) now event in full swing, it's hardly surprising that our Black Friday air fryer deals (opens in new tab) are (also) proving popular with readers. Air fryers have really hit the headlines in 2022 with realistic promises that they can half the cooking time of foods, and therefore save you a chunk of money on your energy bills (not forgetting to mention that they're a healthy way to roast, dehydrate, bake and so much more).

The air fryer that consistently comes out on top as one of the best air fryers (opens in new tab) is the Ninja Air Fryer Dual Basket, but with stock frequently coming and going on the Ninja website and with resellers, we need a back up. Below, we've found some alternative options, both in the US and UK, which are all currently in stock and discounted.

Hurry, though, because we can't guarantee how long even these air fryers will hang around for.

Ninja Air Fryer alternatives to buy this Black Friday

US:

(opens in new tab) Chefman TurboFry 9QT Dual Basket Air Fryer: was $179.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This Chefman air fryer, rated 4.5 out of 5 on Best Buy, has a lot going for it, namely dual baskets to cook two different items as well as the ability to sync both baskets to finish cooking at the same time. With $80 off for Black Friday, this fully-featured mid-range air fryer is almost in budget territory.

UK:

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer 11-in-1 Electric Multi-Cooker, 5.7L: was £189.99 now £129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

We make no secret of our love for Instant Pots, and this Duo Crisp model offers 11 different cooking programs including a very effective air frying mode. With 32% off, it's an even better buy than usual, and its 5.7 litre capacity means you can make some pretty massive meals.

(opens in new tab) Instant Vortex ClearCook 7.6L Dual Air Fryer: was £200 now £150 at Argos (opens in new tab)

Stock is really limited on this Instant Vortex air fryer, but you may find that it's available in your area of the UK. With £50 off the original price, it's hardly surprising that it has been so popular this Black Friday - especially with the transparent windows that make it easy to check in on the progress of the food cooking.

(opens in new tab) Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2-in-1: was £ 284 now £199 at AO (opens in new tab)

As we stated in our review (opens in new tab), the Tefal ActiFry does a great job of cooking large amounts of food evenly. And, despite its plethora of controls, it’s fairly straightforward to use. While one of our main complaints was its price, you can currently save £85 if you get it this holiday shopping season.

Where can you still buy a Ninja air fryer?

We're keeping a very, very close eye on where you can still buy a Ninja Air Fryer Twin Drawer, and have seen that Amazon UK has its exclusive Black / Copper colorway available to order now. There's a note on the listing to say that it'll be dispatched in one to two months, so you might get it in time before Christmas.

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer [AF400UKCP] | £249 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Why are Ninja air fryers so popular?

Ninja air fryers have been one of the most popular countertop appliances to find and to have in 2022. We've been tracking their popularity and seen them come in stock and go back out again in front of our very eyes.

Having reviewed a number of Ninja air fryers, we've been consistently impressed by their ability to cook foods in half the time, saving money on energy and therefore answering the question that's on all of our minds: are air fryers worth it? (opens in new tab) They look super smart, have a good build quality and are easy to keep clean, with many parts being safe to put in the dishwasher, too.

As with the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK, we found that the Twin Drawer was useful for cooking two food types at the same time during our review (opens in new tab). The Max Crisp feature was also ideal for cooking various frozen foods, and the number of features in general was just as impressive, since the Ninja air fryers can do more than just air fryer; they can also bake, roast, rehydrate and more. Even the smaller Ninja Air Fryer Max [AF160UK] (opens in new tab) / Ninja Air Fryer Max XL (opens in new tab) can do more than just air fry, and it comes with the Max Crisp feature.

Consistent reliability is what you get with the Ninja air fryer, although they do come at an expense, so hopefully these equally fab alternatives will help to save you yet more money.

