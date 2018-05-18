Newest Asus ZenBook Pro 15 piles on the processor and pixel power

The growing world of Windows 10 laptops just keeps making it harder and harder for the MacBook Pro to hold its ground, the latest example being the Asus ZenBook Pro 15.

Asus’ newest version of its 15-inch laptop for prosumers and creative types – not to mention light gamers – piles on the power in nearly every regard. However, the company has yet to reveal pricing for models of this laptop, which are due to land in a few weeks, as Anandtech reports.

The laptop’s so-called ‘Deep Dive Blue’ aluminum unibody with rose gold edges measures a mere 18.9mm (0.74 inches) thin and weighs a measly 1.86kg (4.1 pounds) for its large screen size. Speaking of which, that screen is a professionally-calibrated 4K IPS touchscreen (a FHD option is also available).

It’s what’s on the inside that counts

Within, the new ZenBook Pro 15 can be configured with Intel 8th generation processors from Core i5 up to the latest Intel Core i9 with six cores. Backing that up is an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics chip, 8GB to 16GB of DDR4 memory and an SSD up to 1TB in capacity.

Asus is also touting a new, special cooling system that will keep that Core i9 processor and GTX 1050 in check within such a small chassis. All of this is promised to last up to 9.5 hours on a charge.

Rounding out the laptop’s featureset is 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 for advanced wireless connectivity, backed by two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 ports, an HDMI port, a microSD card reader, a TRRS audio jack and a proprietary port for charging.

While prices aren’t yet available for this laptop due in a just a few weeks, expect such a well-specced laptop to likely rival the MacBook Pro in price, but offer oh, so much more.