Newegg just launched a massive PC gaming sale to refresh your setup for less

Newegg's latest PC gaming sale is here, and with it comes plenty of gaming laptop deals as well as big discounts (up to 70% off) on accessories like chairs, desks, monitors, and keyboards. That's perfect if your setup could use a refresh, but hurry because these offers end Monday, March 22.

Gaming laptop deals are starting at just $819.99 (was $899.99) for this more than capable Acer Nitro 5. You're sacrificing a little power to reach that price tag, with a 2.5GHz 10th gen i5 processor under the hood, but with 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and GTX 1650Ti GPU, you'll be playing through the vast majority of recent releases without too much of a hiccup.

However, you can also boost up to an i7-10750H and 6GB of RTX 2060 graphics with this Acer Predator Helios 300 (now $1,199, was $1,499.99). Not only are you getting a massive 17.3-inch 144Hz display here, but with 1TB of SSD space, you'll have no problem keeping all your games in one place as well.

You'll need something to put that new rig on, though, and we're particularly impressed with these Vitesse gaming desks right now. This model is featured on our guide to the best cheap gaming desks, and you can save up to 70% on these versatile and durable tables right now. Plus, with Acer monitors starting from just $149.99 right now, you'll be able to fully kit out that space with even more savings.

Gaming laptop deals

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $899.99 $819.99 at Newegg

If you're after a more budget-friendly gaming laptop, the Acer Nitro 5 still offers an excellent 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for $819.99. You are dropping down to an i5 processor to achieve that price point, with GTX 1650Ti graphics as well, though.

MSI GL65 Leopard 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,299 $1,199 at Newegg

On-page savings bring this MSI down to $1,199, but you're also getting a $100 rebate here as well. That means you're paying just $1,099 for a highly rated 10th gen i7 / RTX 2060 gaming laptop with both a 1TB HDD and a 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, and a 144Hz display as well.

Acer Predator Helios 300 17.3-inch gaming laptop: $1,499.99 $1,199.99 at Newegg

You're saving a massive $300 on this Acer Predator Helios gaming laptop, complete with a huge 17.3-inch 144Hz display and 1TB SSD. There's plenty of value in there, with a 10th gen i7 processor to keep everything running smoothly, RTX 2060 graphics, and 16GB RAM as well.

PC gaming setup deals

Up to 25% off Acer gaming monitors: From $149.99 at Newegg

Cheaper Acer gaming monitors can cost you just $149.99 right now, with these sales discounting 144Hz panels and sizes ranging from 24-inches to 28-inches as well.

Up to 70% off Vitesse gaming chairs and desk: From $109.50 at Newegg

You can save up to 70% on Vitesse gaming desks and chairs right now, with the biggest discount also sitting on the cheapest model. The Vitesse 44.5-inch racing style gaming desk is now available for just $109.50 (was $359.99) and offers built in USB charging, headphone hook, cup holder, cable management, and comes with a free mouse pad as well.

