New LG G7 ThinQ photos reveal a powerful smartphone is coming

LG’s next flagship phone looks to be the LG G7 ThinQ, according to exclusive photos and screengrabs sent to TechRadar.

The new 6.1-inch LG ‘G7 ThinQ’ is rumored to launch in May and appears to be in its early testing phase in the US, carrying the model number LG-G710TM.

Despite coming packed inside of an unremovable plastic case for testing, the notch (perhaps the G7 ThinQ’s most distinguishing and controversial feature) is visible, revealing itself on the phone’s boot screen snuggled up to a notification LED indicator and a selfie camera.

There are big changes afoot looking at the general design hinted by the case. Flanking the nearly bezel-free display, LG’s upcoming phone looks to feature a power button on its right side, and on its left could be a dedicated AI button, thus putting its smart efforts into full swing after introducing them first on the LG V30S ThinQ.

Whether users will be able to remap this new button is currently unknown, though if the notch is customizable based on preference, we imagine (or at least hope) LG would follow suit here as well.

Impressive specs, but not for long

Our source has sent us screengrabs showing the LG G7 ThinQ will ship with the Snapdragon 845 and 4GB of RAM, with just 64GB of internal storage.

This potent hardware combo is on par with what we expect from today’s flagships, but will soon be outpaced by rivals.

These will include the OnePlus 6 and its Snapdragon 845 and 8GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage configuration, as well as phones to come later in 2018, which we expect to include the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Google Pixel 3.

Other grabs we’ve seen show the phone’s AnTuTu scores seem to best, well, the best that’s currently out there: the Samsung Galaxy S9. Coming in at a score of 252,473, the LG G7 ThinQ stacks up as one of the world’s fastest phone, bested only by the Sony Xperia XZ2.

The G7 ThinQ is likely running pre-release software, so we're judging its benchmark numbers with a grain of salt until we test it ourselves.

As mentioned, LG is expected to bring the G7 ThinQ to market in May, so it’s likely that LG may have an announcement in order for late April, where we’ll be able to bring you more information.