New leak reveals press renders of the new Moto Z2 Play and the Moto E4 Plus

Roland Quandt, a popular source of leaks, has revealed a couple of press renderings of the Moto E4 Plus, along with the new Moto Z2 Play. It’s no surprise that the handsets look pretty much the same, as most of the changes happen under the hood. The Moto Z Play will apparently support all the Moto Mods that were launched last year, which is excellent news for prospective buyers of the new Moto Z series.

Here's what the new Motorola Moto E Plus really looks like - and all of the specs https://t.co/mbIpeXQnEi pic.twitter.com/fnfBxWNbE7May 16, 2017

The Moto E4 Plus is expected to be slightly bigger in size than previous Moto E models. It is said that the handset will feature a 5.5-inch HD (1280x720) display on board. The rendering shows a physical home button on the front with a fingerprint scanner.

As for the Moto Z2 Play, it comes with a pretty identical design as the predecessor, and naturally, there’s support for Moto Mods as well. It will be interesting to see if Moto will have some new Mods to show off this year.

The Moto Z2 Play is expected to come with a 5.5-inch Full HD (1920x1080) AMOLED display, the octa-core Snapdragon 626 processor, a 12MP rear camera, a 5MP front camera, Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and a 3,000mAh battery.

The Moto E4 Play, on the other hand, is said to be packing a 5.5-inch HD display, the quad-core Mediatek MT6737M processor, 16GB of expandable storage, 2/3GB of RAM, a 13MP rear camera, a 5MP front camera, Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and a 5,000mAh battery.

With the Moto C being announced already, we expect the Moto Z2 and the Moto E4 lineup to be unveiled shortly, perhaps along with the new Moto X.