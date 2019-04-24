New laptops and improved tech support may make 2019 the 'Year of Razer'

Razer already started off 2019 on a strong note with the release of a new 15-inch Razer Blade gaming laptop that ranks among the best gaming laptops around. And, now it's earned a second place ranking for best tech support in the 2019 Tech Support Showdown published by our sister site, Laptop Mag.

The ranking sees Razer take second place with a score of 88 points out of a possible hundred. This puts it in second place right behind Apple in first with 91 points. The scores are based on a combination of web support and phone support.

Razer scored 58 points out of a possible 60 for web support, earning it the highest grade in that category of all 11 brands considered. But, it only earned 30 points for phone support, which wasn't even available a year ago, and thereby fell below Apple.

Up and up for Razer

While coming in second place may not sound like the biggest feat, it's a major step up for Razer. The company hasn't been in the laptop-building game for nearly as long as competitors like Apple, Dell, or HP, but it's put on a solid showing against them.

Last year, Laptop Mag had rated Razer second to last for its tech support. So, the rise to second place is a big improvement for Razer. And, that big improvement comes on top of some other positive shifts for the company.

The Razer Blade 2019 released earlier this year is the most improved release from the company yet. It has great battery life, powerful gaming performance and a sleek design. But, Razer has already upped the ante, releasing a refresh of that Blade with options for a 240Hz 1080p panel or a 4K OLED panel with 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. It's also launched a new Razer Blade Pro 17.

The combination of new and improved hardware, on top of dramatically improved suppor,t could make this a year for Razer to truly shine.