iPad Pro 2018 release date, price and everything you need to know today

Apple just announced its two new versions of the iPad Pro 2018 on stage at its latest launch event in New York.

You can keep up with all the breaking news from the event on our live blog, where we're reporting on the announcements of the new MacBook Air, Mac Mini and iPad .

Below you'll get the latest news on the new iPad Pro, and we'll be bringing you our hands-on first impressions of it and the other new Apple devices as soon as we've had the chance to check them out.

Cut to the chase

What is the new iPad Pro? The next flagship iPad Pro

The next flagship iPad Pro When is the iPad Pro launch? Right now in New York

Right now in New York What will the iPad Pro 3 cost? £769 / $799 / AED 3,199 / at least AU$979

The price of the new iPad Pro 2018 starts at $799 / £769 / AED 3,199 and you'll be able to pre-order in the US, UK and UAE/Saudi Arabia from today. November 7 will be the first day you'll be able to get one through.

The larger iPad Pro will start at $999 / £969 / AED 3,999, and like the smaller version it'll come in four different storage sizes: 64GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB – expect the 1TB versions to be very expensive. You'll be able to buy it in Wi-Fi only or both Wi-Fi and cellular versions.

We've yet to learn the pricing for Australia, but we'll be sure to update this article when we know that.

iPad Pro 2018 news

Apple says this is the biggest change since the original iPad, and it comes in two sizes: an 11-inch edition and a 12.9-inch version.

The smaller iPad has the same size body as the last iPad Pro, but instead of a 10.5-inch display it now features a 11-inch screen.

There's also a new version of the larger tablet with a 12.9-inch display, and it sports a smaller design, making it a little less unwieldy than last year's beast of a tablet.

The new iPads are some of the thinnest tablets yet, with the 12.9-inch version coming in at just 5.9mm.

Both feature a liquid retina display that uses True Tone technology and a variety of other features. Apple claims it's one of the most accurate and responsive displays the company has ever put on a tablet.

There's no home button on the front of the tablets; instead they use Face ID technology to unlock. This should work in a similar way to how it does on the iPhone X or iPhone XS.

It comes running the latest iOS 12.1 software, but it's a little bit different to how it works on your existing tablet. It brings a variety of features from the iPhone X to help you use it without a home button.

There's an A12X Bionic chipset inside the tablet that's built with Apple's own 7nm tech. Apple claims it's a big improvement in terms of both energy consumption and power. The single core performance is up 35% over the last iPad, but we won't know exactly how powerful it is until we try it out for ourselves.

Apple's own 7-core GPU is inside, which is said to make the graphics performance a thousand times faster than the tablets that have gone before it... we're excited to get some games running on this.

We don't currently know how big the battery is in either version of the tablet, and so far the company has just said they feature "all-day battery life".

You'll also be able to get up to 1TB of storage on the new iPad Pro, but we don't currently know what storage sizes the company is offering for the smaller models.

A big change for the new iPad Pro is that it will feature a USB-C port at the bottom. The aim here is that you'll be able to display whatever you're doing on your tablet on a monitor with a USB-C cable.

You can even charge your iPhone from the tablet using a specific charger. There are also four speakers on the new iPad Pros, while the rear cameras are 12MP sensors that are capable of 4K video at 60fps. The front camera is a 7MP sensor.

There's also a new version of the Apple Pencil. It will now attach magnetically to the top of the tablet, and will charge wirelessly when you've got it attached. That means it won't have to charge at the bottom of the tablet anymore, plus it connects when you attach it.

You can also tap on the Pencil to switch between modes like the eraser or to find a thicker pencil. Plus Apple just launched a new version of its keyboard case too.