New Call of Duty name leak suggests a return to WW2

The new Call of Duty, expected to release this year, is being referred to internally as "Call of Duty WW2: Vanguard" within developer Sledgehammer Games, according to a new report.

According to sources who spoke to ModernWarzone (via GamesRadar), Call of Duty 2021 is being developed by Call of Duty: WW2 developer Sledgehammer Games, with the game tentatively titled "Call of Duty WW2: Vanguard".

ModernWarzone explained that this is likely a code name or working title, likely to be changed in the future, but it does suggest that the next Call of Duty will once again be set in World War 2.

A truck of salt

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

As per usual, this rumor is to be taken with a truckload of salt. But, while it's worth being cautiously optimistic, it is worth noting that another prominent Call of Duty leaker previously claimed the new game will take place in World War 2.

We already know a new Call of Duty game is in the works and due to release in late 2021, however, Activision has remained tight-lipped about the details, including who is working on Call of Duty 2021.

With the game scheduled to release later this year, we expect it won't be long until there's an official reveal - likely in the next few months.