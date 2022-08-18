Netflix's ad-supported plans won't allow offline viewing

Audio player loading…

Netflix might not allow you to enjoy your favourite shows while you’re offline during your trips if you opt for their future affordable plans. The upcoming ad-supported plans on one of the biggest streaming platforms may disable downloading shows and movies.

According to a report (opens in new tab) by Bloomberg, the upcoming affordable plans will be drastically changing the experience within Netlfix by disabling downloads for offline viewing. This has been spotted in codes within the iOS app by developer Steve Moser. The internal codes indicate some of the texts that will appear in the app when setting up the account for the first time.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The developer has highlighted that the app will display the text “Downloads available on all plans except Netflix with ads”. The report also suggests that anyone opting for the basic plan will unable to skip ads. You may also not be able to access playback controls when ads are running too.

Netflix has been losing subscribers drastically as more companies are entering the streaming services segment. However, the bigger concern has been the rise of account sharing. The company recently began testing out new plans that offered to allow access to multiple users by paying additional fees. Netflix had also launched several games for mobile devices, however, there are reports that not many users are actively playing any of the titles.

Affordable but not worth it

Netflix offers a basic mobile plan that costs Rs. 149 per month, but the plan is limited to smartphones only. This is also the plan that is primarily clubbed by many telecom companies with their data recharge packs. An additional Rs. 50 will give you Standard Definition quality on your desktop and TV as well. It’s unclear at this time if the ad-supported plan will replace the mobile plan or not.

If the former does happen, then it will be better for most to jump on the Basic plan at Rs. 199 to enjoy the content. Reports suggest that the ad-supported plan may not feature the entire catalogue of movies and shows. Any of the content that Netflix produces may be available on the affordable plan, but movies from other studios like Marvel and Warner Bros could be exclusive to upper-tier plans. The ad-supported plans are expected to be launched in early 2023, so we can expect to see more details in the coming months.