Need some running earbuds? Beats Powerbeats 3 deal sees price cut by over 50%

If you're on the hunt for some new running headphones, the Beats Powerbeats 3 are a great choice – and they're currently reduced by over 50% in both the US and the UK.

In the US, you can get these workout-friendly wireless earbuds for just $89, representing a huge saving of $111; meanwhile, UK buyers can save £92 on the Powerbeats 3.

Today's best Beats Powerbeats 3 deals

Beats Powerbeats 3: $ 199.99 $89 at Walmart

The Powerbeats 3 headphones are on sale for only $89 at Walmart, a saving of $111. It's not the cheapest price we've seen for the wireless earbuds, but it's pretty close. View Deal

Beats Powerbeats 3: £169.95 £78 at Amazon

With over £90 off, these Beats headphones are ideal for anyone who wants to soundtrack their workout without breaking the bank. This deal is only available for the white model, with most other colors still at full price. View Deal

Beats Powerbeats 3: £149 £78 at Currys

Prefer the red model? You can get both the red and white Powerbeats 3 at Currys for the same price as above, having cut the price to £149 initially.View Deal

The PowerBeats 3 are well-made and long-lasting, with great audio for fitness headphones; with this deal, they're easy on the wallet, too.

With 12 hours of battery life, and ear hooks to ensure a secure fit, they should stay switched on and comfortable no matter how long or how vigorous your workouts are.

An inline remote means you can click to change the volume of your music, skip tracks, and take calls without reaching for your phone.

These buds have a great bass response, though audiophiles may find the lowest frequencies a little overwhelming; either way you'll enjoy a good level of detail in your music, and that powerful bass is ideal for pushing you through even the toughest workout.

What about the Powerbeats 4?

That's why we awarded them 3.5 out of 5 stars in our Powerbeats 3 review – they're not perfect, but these buds are brilliant for runners.

We saw similar price drops over Black Friday and the early Christmas sales; they're a little long in the tooth now, which is likely why more retailers are dropping their Powerbeats 3 prices. If you're looking for something a little more contemporary, check out the Beats Powerbeats Pro, which launched last year and come with Apple's most recent headphone chip.

Furthermore, with rumors of a Powerbeats 4 launch on the horizon, it's little wonder that prices for the Powerbeats 3 are starting to drop – we're not expecting these prices to fall much lower in the near future though (unless we see them return to their all-time low of $79 in the US), so we'd recommend snapping up this fantastic deal in the meantime.