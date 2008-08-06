Ikea to offer super-cheap mobiles

Ikea has decided that flat-pack furniture and really tasty meatballs are no longer enough; now the Swedish company wants to offer ultra low cost mobile calling too.

Available to members of its loyalty scheme, the 'Family Mobile' scheme is a pay as you go service offering flat rate costs of 9p per min call rates and 6p per text - at a flat rate.

Ikea claims this will be around 25 per cent cheaper than any other provider on a comparable deal.

Ikea: charity

The Swedish charity (did you know that? One of the largest foundations in the world, dedicated to flat pack furniture) will be teaming up with Mobile Partners for the project.

Although Ikea is only providing the SIM, its www.familymobile.co.uksite has a few cheap-as-chips handsets on offer too, mostly from Nokia (got to keep it Scandinavian, eh?).

No monthly fees or minimum spend are required either, though £10 of call credit is needed to activate the account.

Families can link multiple SIMs to one account too, so no more worrying about what Junior is spending calling all his mates.