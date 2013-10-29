Telstra announces plans for iPad Air and iPad mini with Retina display

It's only been a week since Apple announced the iPad Air and iPad mini with Retina display, and Telstra is the first telco out with pricing details for the two new iPads.

It has also announced that the iPad Air with Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity will be available online from 8am this Friday, November 1, and starting from 8.30am at select stores.

Available outright or on plan, Telstra is offering all four variants (16GB, 32GB, 64GB and 128GB) for $0 monthly repayments on four different 24-month plans that will give you either 1GB, 4GB, 8GB or 15GB a month.

Plan prices start at $51 a month for the 16GB iPad Air, with prices going up to $106 a month for the highest plan.

Comparatively, the 128GB iPad Air will see you spending $62 a month for the lowest plan, going up to $117 for the highest plan.

Outright, the four iPad Air variants will be available $744, $840, $912 and $1008, respectively, with Telstra also offering prepaid options as well.

iPad mini sequel

While the iPad Air will be available from this Friday, we will have to wait a few more weeks until the smaller slate makes its way to store shelves – especially with Apple saying it may not be able to meet demand for the iPad Mini with Retina display.

Telstra did not confirm when the new iPad mini will be available, but it has listed plan details for it on its website.

Similarly, all four variants will be offered for $0 monthly repayments on the same four different 24-month plans.

The 16GB iPad mini with Retina display will start at $46 a month on the lowest plan and $101 a month on the highest, while a 128GB model will cost you $58 a month on the lowest plan and $113 a month on the highest.

As for other telcos, a Vodafone representative said that pricing and availability for the iPad Air will be announced tomorrow, while Optus said it will make its announcements closer to Friday.