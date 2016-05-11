EE's Jay tablet may be the cheap iPad look-alike you've always wanted

There's a new cheap tablet from EE looking to give you a solid Android experience for a little bit over £100.

Following the EE Robin – designed specifically for kids with its durable design – and the Harrier Tab, it's the turn of the EE Jay and it's brand new premium design.

The EE Jay looks a little like an iPad with a home key in a similar position at the bottom of the screen and a metal design - this is the most premium looking tablet EE has ever created.

It features a weirdly sized 7.85-inch IPS screen, 1GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM and a 3600mAh battery to power it all. EE claims it will last for a full seven hours, but we'll have to test that out.

Swooping in

You get 16GB internal memory and there's microSD support as well but sadly it's only up to 32GB so after the software is installed you're not going to have all that much space for media.

The Jay runs the older Android 5.1 Lollipop software, and EE is yet to reveal whether it'll be treated to an Android Marshmallow upgrade.

There's also a 2MP selfie camera you can use for video calling and a 5MP rear camera is there for those who continue to use their tablet to take pictures.

You can buy the EE Jay outright for £119.99 or buy it on contract with deals starting at £16 a month with a £29.99 upfront cost.

We've asked EE about the future for the Harrier Tab tablet with the release of the Jay, but it seems like the company will continue to stock the EE Robin as it's targeted at a different age group.