Cash in that tattered old iPad for a new one as Apple trade-ins hit UK

Apple has confirmed its iPad trade-in program has opened its doors UK, allowing users to trade in their old tablets in exchange for credit towards a new iOS device.

The scheme, which began in the US and Canada on Earth Day last month, has been advertised on Apple's retail websites in the UK, Spain, Germany and France offering folks the chance to "get a discount to buy a new one."

The trade-in program will allow owners of the original iPad, iPad 2, iPad 3, iPad 4 and original iPad mini to receive credit towards a new iPad or iPhone.

The new iPad mini 2 or iPad Air cannot be traded in, but users can upgrade to them by cashing in their older tech.

Is it in good nick?

The amount upgraders receive for their existing device will depend on its age, model and condition, although Apple hasn't revealed any information on what it's offering for particular iPads.

However, it goes without saying that if the device is a 64GB Wi-Fi + 3G iPad 4 in good nick it'll obviously will be worth more than a battered old 16GB iPad 2 with Wi-Fi.

Is this the opportunity you've been waiting for, or do you think you'll get more bang for your buck by flogging the older device on eBay? Let us know in the comments box.

Via 9to5Mac