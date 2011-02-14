Acer Iconia Tab A500 UK release date: April

Acer has unveiled the Acer Iconia Tablet A500 at Mobile World Congress 2011.

The Android tablet packs in a big 10.1-inch screen, Google Android 3.0 Honeycomb operating system and a dual-core Nvidia Tegra2 chip.

Depending on your thoughts on overlays, the Acer Iconia Tab A500 will be coming into the market with an Acer user interface so it won't be pure Honeycomb like the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1.

Iconia tablet

Acer has said that the Acer Iconia Tablet A500 is "designed for rich multimedia entertainment, this tablet comes with a high resolution, high colour contrast 10.1-inch display with wide viewing angle providing higher colour accuracy for better visuals from different perspective, allowing users to play or share HD video with friends on the go.

"Complete with a built-in HDMI port and 1080p output, it may also be used to enjoy HD content in full HD on a big screen TV or monitor."

The Acer Iconia Tablet A500 also has Flash 10.1 support, Wi-Fi, 3G and Bluetooth connectivity and a 5MP rear-facing camera plus HD front-facing camera.

There's no word on pricing but the Acer Iconia Tab A500 UK release date is April.