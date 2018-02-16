Microsoft celebrates 5 years of Surface Pro by discounting the 2-in-1 by $200

Microsoft is celebrating the fifth birthday of its Surface Pro by knocking $200 off the asking price when it comes to the newest model of the 2-in-1.

In a blog post discussing the anniversary and the history of the Surface Pro since its launch in 2013, Microsoft notes that starting tomorrow and lasting the whole Presidents’ Day weekend, the price of selected variants of the latest Surface Pro will be dropped by $200.

This is at Microsoft’s online store and bricks-and-mortar outlets, as well as selected third-party retailers, although Microsoft only mentions Best Buy when it comes to the latter.

The price cuts appear to have gone live already, with two deals as follows:

Sadly, Surface Pro LTE devices aren’t included in the discounting, so you’re out of luck if you were hoping to grab a hybrid that could pull off some mobile broadband tricks.

The offer will run through until the end of Monday (11:59pm PST), February 19, or while stocks last. It’s also limited to one device per customer.

Panos Panay, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Devices, commented: “In the last five years, Surface has become known for thin, light, powerful devices, with insane battery power and they’re only going to get better from here.”

He didn’t reveal any figures regarding Surface Pro sales, mind you, although he did refer to ‘significant growth’ for the overall premium 2-in-1 market, which witnessed fourfold growth back in 2013 when Microsoft’s hybrid was first launched.

Via The Verge