Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro launched with dual front cameras, 18:9 display

Micromax has launched its latest device, the Canvas Infinity Pro today in India. The device is an upgraded variant of the Micromax Canvas Infinity that was launched back in August this year. The main highlights of the device are its dual front camera setup and the 18:9 display with minimal bezels.

Micromax had launched the Canvas Infinity with a 5.7-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and minimal bezels on the sides with a price tag of Rs. 9,999. Now, the company has launched the Canvas Infinity Pro that comes with a similar display, upgraded processor, increased memory, improved cameras and a slightly bigger battery.

Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro specifications

The Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro runs on Android 7.1 Nougat and features a 5.7-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The display is same as what we saw on the Canvas Infinity.

In terms of performance, the company has improved the device. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor clubbed with Adreno 505 GPU. The device comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card.

Coming to the camera department, the device features a 16MP primary camera with an LED flash. On the front, the device sports a dual camera setup consisting of a 20MP primary camera and an 8MP secondary camera. It comes with a Soft LED flash for improved low-light images.

The Micromax Canvas Pro is powered by a 3,000mAh battery, which is 100mAh bigger than the Canvas Infinity. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 and GPS.

Price and Availability

The Micromax Canvas Infinity has been priced at Rs. 13,999 and will be available in Black colour option exclusively from Flipkart starting from December 6.