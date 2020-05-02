Massive fitness tracker sales bring price cuts to Fitbit, Garmin, and Samsung smartwatches at Best Buy

We're seeing massive fitness tracker sales available at Best Buy this weekend, with big savings on Fitbit, Garmin, and Samsung smartwatch deals available now. If you're looking to fend off lockdown-bod, these fitness trackers will set you on the right path to a healthier lifestyle, with fantastic activity, sleep and heart-rate monitoring.

With all the top brands like Fitbit, Garmin, and Samsung joining the party, you're sure to find the perfect smartwatch for you. Whether you're looking for a simple cheap fitness tracker like the Fitbit Inspire (now just $49.95) or the Samsung Galaxy Fit (down to $69.99), or a more intelligent model with smartphone integration as well, you'll find a massive range on offer right now. That means big savings on more premium devices like the Fitbit Versa 2 which currently holds a $50 discount at Best Buy and the Garmin Venu, now down to $299.

There's no doubt about it, these cheap fitness trackers are bringing some excellent prices to the US right now. If you're in the UK or Australia, we're also tracking all the latest fitness tracker deals further down the page.

Shop all fitness tracker deals at Best Buy

Fitbit deals

Fitbit Inspire fitness tracker | $69.95 $49.95 at Best Buy

The Fitbit Inspire isn't the latest slimline fitness tracker to hit the market, and it's been superseded by the Charge 4 and HR models so far. However, if you're looking for a cheap fitness tracker with a solid, but not too extensive, range of activity tracking features, you can't go wrong with this model for $50.

View Deal

Fitbit Charge 3 | $129.95 $99.95 at Best Buy

The Fitbit Charge 4 was released earlier this year, which is leading to extra price cuts on the previous Charge 3 model. Picking up this slightly older version means you're still getting a powerful fitness tracker, though, with all-day tracking, water resistance, and seven days of battery life.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 40mm fitness tracker | $199.95 $149.95 at Best Buy

Save $50 on the latest Fitbit Versa smartwatch, a fitness tracker that maintains all the exercise monitoring you could ask for, but also brings phone notifications from your Android device and Alexa to your wrist. You're not sacrificing fitness with this model, however, with SmartTrack also automatically recording your workouts with real-time statistics.

View Deal

Shop all Fitbit deals at Best Buy

Samsung fitness tracker sales

Samsung Galaxy Fit fitness tracker | $99.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Fit brings a gorgeous AMOLED display down to a cheaper price point with this $30 discount at Best Buy. You're grabbing an excellent little fitness tracker here, with monitoring across activity, sleep, calories, and heart rate.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm smartwatch | $199.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active at Best Buy this weekend. This is the older model of the Galaxy Watch Active, but there's still some fantastic tech inside at this price. Real-time auto workout tracking and notifications from Galaxy and other Android phones, as well as iOS devices make this a smarter fitness tracker. Plus, Samsung Pay will come in handy as well.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 | $279.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

Upgrade to the Galaxy Watch Active 2 for improved tracking sensors and a more streamlined design. You're keeping all the fantastic features of the original model and adding an ECG feature as well as a more accurate heart-rate monitor among other new features. Plus, you can save $50 at Best Buy right now.

View Deal

Shop all Samsung fitness tracker deals at Best Buy

Garmin fitness tracker sales

Garmin Forerunner 45 fitness tracker | $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

The Garmin Forerunner 45 is $50 off at Best Buy this weekend, offering the perfect fitness tracker for runners at a great price. With Garmin Coach 2.0 you're getting a personal running trainer right on your wrist, as well as extra fitness tracking modes for a range of exercises. Add smartphone notifications and built-in GPS and you're getting an excellent device for your cash.

View Deal

Garmin Venu 43mm smartwatch | $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

If you're excited to get back to the great outdoors, this Garmin Venu might be the model for you. With multiple global navigation systems on your wrist, as well as a range of sensors for measuring your environment and health, there's plenty packed into this 43mm smartwatch. Plus, you'll stay informed every step of the way with smartphone notifications and even more premium features like Garmin Pay.

View Deal

Shop all Garmin fitness tracker deals at Best Buy

We're tracking all the latest Fitbit sales and Garmin fitness tracker deals right here on TechRadar, but you can also check out the best smartwatch prices around if you're not set on a model yet.