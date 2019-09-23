MacBook sale at Best Buy: save $500 on the 13-inch MacBook Pro

If you're in the market for a new Apple laptop, then you've come to the right place. Best Buy's MacBook sale includes massive discounts that include different models, sizes, and price points. Our top MacBook sale is the 2018 MacBook Pro that's on sale for $1,299.99. That's a $500 discount and the best price we've found for the 13.3-inch laptop.



The 2018 MacBook Pro features a 13.3-inch Retina display, a Quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and packs 256GB of storage. This MacBook Pro includes a Touch Bar which adds a row of multitouch controls to the top of the keyboard and includes a Touch ID sensor so you can conveniently unlock your laptop and use Apple Pay with a swipe of your finger. The ultra-thin laptop weighs just three pounds and provides an impressive all-day battery life of 10 hours.



Like we mentioned above, this is the best price we've found for the 2018 MacBook Pro and a fantastic price for an ultra-fast and powerful laptop. We don't know how long Best Buy will have the MacBook on sale, so you should snag this deal before it's gone.

Learn more about the Apple laptop with our MacBook Pro with Touch Bar review.