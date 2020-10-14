Looking for a Prime Day Monitor deal? Don't miss the HP 27er - on sale today

Are you perusing for Prime Day Monitor deals today? If you're looking for a monitor that looks amazing, performs to a high standard, and is easy on the wallet, we recommend checking out this $60 price cut on the HP 27er for $189.99 (was $249.99).

Let's face it, cheap monitors don't usually look this good. With thick bezels, clunky plastic frames and dimly lit displays, they're often not exactly great buys. The HP 27er definitely looks to buck that trend, however. Not only does it look absolutely space-age with a frame that's so thin it looks like it could be a monitor costing twice the price, but it's also packing in some nifty features under the hood.

With the HP Enhance+ resolution feature, you're getting in-built noise reduction to make sure that picture is as crystal clear as possible, plus the HP 27er has full Technicolor Color certification. All in all, you're getting a great picture here, proving this Prime Day monitor deal isn't just style over substance.



Prime Day Monitor deal from HP

HP 27er 27-inch Monitor: $249.99 $189.99 at HP

Save $60 on an absolutely stunning near bezel-less HP 27er monitor today in the latest Prime Day sales. With an extremely thin and lightweight build that looks positively space-age, HP Enhance+ technology for amazing on-screen clarity, and an anti-glare matte IPS LED backlit screen that'll go easy on the eyes, this is a great pick-up.

