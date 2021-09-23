Looking for a Chromebook? Deals starting at just $149 at Best Buy

Best Buy just dropped three great Chromebook deals this week that are perfect if you're looking for a machine that'll cover the basics without breaking the bank.

First up is this 14-inch Asus Chromebook for $149 (was $249) - a compact laptop that's not only rocking a fresh $100 discount but also a very nice modern aesthetic that belies its low price point. Inside an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage also give it plenty of power for the basics.

Another worthy consideration is this 14-inch HP for $169 (was $319), which features the same specs and power as the Asus above but also comes with a handy touchscreen. That's definitely a bonus rather than a necessity in our eyes, but it could be a nice little feature to have while sitting back and watching YouTube.

Finally, we've got this 13.5-inch Acer Spin 713 for $329 (was $529), a pricier option but easily the most powerful machine on our list. Inside, it's got a 10th gen Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage, making it a better choice if you're looking to do more intensive tasks. Also, this one's fully convertible, so you can use it as both a laptop or a tablet.

Chromebooks, in general, are a good choice if you value good battery life, a lightweight, and tend to use your laptop for browser-based tasks like emails or typing. They're particularly good as an inexpensive laptop for school or college, although that's not their only use - they're also great for streaming all your favorite content.

Chromebook deals at Best Buy

Asus 14-inch Chromebook: $249 $149 at Best Buy

Save $100 - For the price, it's hard to beat this 14-inch Asus. The price suggests a cheap and cheerful machine, but it still features an excellent modern design that's not heavy on the screen bezels like some Chromebooks. Inside, it's also packing an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage - nice specs that are going to cover you for all those simple browser-based applications.View Deal

HP 14-inch touchscreen Chromebook: $319 $169 at Best Buy

Save $150 - Another great option for a cheap Chromebook is this 14-inch HP, which actually features a handy touchscreen too. The basic specs here are the same as the Asus above, namely an Intel Celeron, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of RAM, so it'll come down to personal choice whether that touchscreen is going to be worth the extra dollar for you. View Deal

Acer Spin 713 13.5-inch Chromebook: $529 $329 at Best Buy

Save $200 - If you're looking for more versatility out of your machine, consider this Acer Spin 713. While still not breaking the bank, this handy 13.5-inch machine is capable as both a laptop or a tablet thanks to its convertible form factor. Inside its 10th gen Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage are a significant upgrade too and will have zero problems with most work or casual tasks.View Deal

